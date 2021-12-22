PPP demands probe into ANP candidate assassination

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, has asked the provincial government to hold investigations into the brutal killing of Awami National Party (ANP) Dera Ismail Khan district president and candidate for city mayor, Umar Khitab Shirani.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he recalled that the ANP candidate in DI Khan was assassinated a day ahead of the local government elections.

He said all the political parties had demanded security from the provincial government during the election campaign.

The PPP leader said the failure of the government to provide security to the opposition parties candidates was a question mark on the part of the provincial government.

He observed that the provincial government has not taken any satisfactory step so far to hold investigations into the killing of ANP leader.

Ahmad Karim Kundi said all the political parties were unanimous in calling for holding proper investigations into the killing of the ANP leader from every angle to know that the recent killing of the opposition leader was a new wave of terrorism in the areas.

He said the government should tell the political leadership as to whether it was a political aspect of the local government election in Dera Ismail Khan.