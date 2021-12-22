Woman, sister-in-law die of suffocation in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A woman and her sister-in-law died of suffocation and two kids fell unconscious in Mohallah Usmania here on Tuesday.
“We rushed four unconscious members of a family to the hospital where doctors pronounced a woman and her sister-in--law as dead,” Amir Khadim, the Rescue 1122 spokesman, told reporters.
“One of the family members knocked at the door in the morning but didn’t find any response from the inmates. They broke into the room and found them unconscious and rushed them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Naseem Bibi and her daughter-in-law Iqra Bibi dead,” a source said.
Ahmad Khan and his sister Sana Bibi, who are stated to be son and daughter of Naseem Bibi, respectively, fell unconscious who were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, after the emergency treatment.
