E-game player wins bronze medal

PESHAWAR: E-game player Ahmad Shahid won the bronze medal for his excellent performance in the Global E-Sports Game 2021 in Singapore.
He performed well in the Street Fighter Game and stood third among the players of 22 countries and was awarded with a Bronze Medal.
The Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Youth Affairs Department and Pakistan E-Sports Federation had provided sponsorship to the player to encourage him for the e-game in the international event.
