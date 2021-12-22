JUI-S hails OIC conference

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief and Defence of Pakistan Council chairman Maulana Hamidul Haq has hailed the holding of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for helping the war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Maulana Hamidul Haq, who is also administrator of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania, Akora Khattak, said that it was a good omen to establish a special fund for helping the Afghans and appointing a special envoy for the devastated country.

He said that international community, including the Islamic countries, should recognise the incumbent Afghan government led by Taliban and should extend all out support to avert humanitarian catastrophe.

The Maulana said that the OIC conference would yield positive results and the Afghan brethren would be supported in this critical juncture of their history.