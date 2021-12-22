Relief goods delivered to Afghanistan

MANSEHRA: The King Salman Relief Centre on Tuesday launched delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through Pakistan.

A press release issued by the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad said that the first convoy of the over 200 trucks left Pakistan for Afghanistan carrying 1920 tonnes of food and non-food items to meet the needs of Afghan families.

It said that as many as 30,000 food packages and 10,000 non-food winter kits would help the poor and deserving families to meet their needs in the cold weather.

Each food package, according to the press release, contained essential food and non-food items including 10,000 winter packages consisting of warm outfits for needy and deserving families living in the winter and snow-bound areas of Afghanistan.

The project will benefit about 280,000 people in Afghanistan. This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist needy families of Afghanistan.