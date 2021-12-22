NCHD chairman presents annual report to president

ISLAMABAD: National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairman Col (r) Amirullah Marwat call on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr and presented him the annual report on activities of National Commission for Human Development Pakistan (NCHD) during year 2020.

They discussed in detail the current situation of literacy, out of school children, contemporary education in religious madrassas and strategies to improve the literacy rate of Pakistan, increase enrollment of out of school children, introducing contemporary education in madrassas along with imparting them with skill development.

The president appreciated the efforts of the NCHD for the ongoing enrollment of three million out of school children under the Ahsas Programme.