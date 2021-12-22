UE Registrar replaced

LAHORE: Chancellor/Governor Punjab has de-notified appointment of a recently-appointed Registrar of the University of Education (UE) and has appointed a new registrar. As per a notification issued in this regard, the Chancellor has de-notified the appointment of Dr Israr Hussain and appointed Ahmad Islam as Registrar for a period of three years. It is learnt that the said Registrar had not joined the university owing to which the new appointment was made.
LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Faisal Town on Tuesday. The victim was allegedly lured by the...
LAHORE: Senior member Board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said smog problem has been...
LAHORE: Information Technology University Lahore has become the first Pakistani University to be an associate partner...
LAHORE: Lahore Police during its crackdown against criminals involved in heinous crimes has arrested as many as 17155...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Mian Mahmood ur Rashid has said that the...
LAHORE: A 3-day book fair started at GCU Lahore on Tuesday. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the...
Comments