UE Registrar replaced

LAHORE: Chancellor/Governor Punjab has de-notified appointment of a recently-appointed Registrar of the University of Education (UE) and has appointed a new registrar. As per a notification issued in this regard, the Chancellor has de-notified the appointment of Dr Israr Hussain and appointed Ahmad Islam as Registrar for a period of three years. It is learnt that the said Registrar had not joined the university owing to which the new appointment was made.