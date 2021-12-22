16-year-old girl assaulted

LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Faisal Town on Tuesday. The victim was allegedly lured by the suspects on pretext of provision of job. However, they took her to their place where they sexually assaulted her. Faisal Town police have arrested two suspects identified as Asim and Murtaza.

2 held for raping girl: Sabzazar investigative police arrested two youths who had been raping a girl for a month after her abduction. The accused Zeeshan and Usman abducted a 17-year-old girl and had been raping her for a month in a house in Raiwind. Police handed over the girl to her parents.