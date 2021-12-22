‘2,970 FIRs registered to curb smog’

LAHORE: Senior member Board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said smog problem has been mitigated due to effective government measures. Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said in order to curb smog, 2,970 FIRs have been registered and heavy fine has been imposed over industrial emission, stubble burning and traffic violations from Oct 1 to Dec 18, he said.
At present, 1,200 rural revenue centres were functioning, Babar Hayat said and added 4,000 revenue centres at village level will be operational by Dec 31. He said under Revenue Court Management System one lakh nine thousand revenue cases have been reduced to 66 thousand.
