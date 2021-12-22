17155 criminals held this year

LAHORE: Lahore Police during its crackdown against criminals involved in heinous crimes has arrested as many as 17155 Proclaimed and Targeted Offenders as well as court absconders during this year till now.
Spokesperson Lahore Police said that out of these total 17155 offenders, as many as 9901 were Proclaimed Offenders whereas 1959 Targeted Offenders and 5295 were Court Absconders. Accordingly police arrested 1041 POs of category 'A' and 8860 POs of category 'B'.
CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that Lahore Police has devised a special strategy to arrest the Proclaimed Offenders as most of them have been found, involved in heinous crimes including illegal possessions, murders, attempt of murders, kidnappings for ransom, extortions, narcotics.
