Minorities key to country’s progress, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Mian Mahmood ur Rashid has said that the minorities in Pakistan are playing their role in the development of the country and we really appreciate their patriotism.
He was addressing the cake-cutting ceremony organised by Punjab University’s Christian employees and their families in connection with Christmas at Faisal Auditorium here on Tuesday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Parliamentary Secretary Mahendra Singh, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Christian community leader Mushtaq Masih and a large number of their family members were present on the occasion.
