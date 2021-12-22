Overseas commission moot tomorrow

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mahmood has said a Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission conference is being held on Thursday (tomorrow) under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The conference would be attended by overseas Pakistanis from 80 countries, representatives of international organisations, world-renowned personalities and investors. The participation of the PM is also expected. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at DGPR office here on Tuesday.

The vice-chairperson said the conference is being organised by OPC at Governor’s House. He said registration of more than one thousand Pakistanis was expected in this event which

has now more than doubled.

He said the purpose of the conference was to make Overseas Pakistanis aware of the steps taken by OPC and to take into account their suggestions to better solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad in future.