Proper birth registration vital to successful planning: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that birth registration is a key to planning, development and implementation of social development initiatives.

Speaking as chief guest at the launching of CRVS Kit by Planning and Development Dept, the Minister said proper planning is not possible without availability of precise data on population. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikandar, Chief Health Neelam Afzal, Dr Muqadsa Mehreen from Unicef, Secretary Local Govt Noorul Amin Mengal and a large number of participants were present in the event.

In her speech, Dr Yasmin congratulated Planning and Development Department for taking measures to ensure timely registration of births and deaths. Population data lays the foundation of provision of essential services. In Punjab data of deaths and births have become very important, she said. During the corona pandemic Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred smart lockdowns which produced desired results and was appreciated globally.

Punjab conducted Measles Rubella campaign which was largest campaign in history. “I congratulate Secretary P&SHD for vaccination of 48 million against the target of 46 million. Around 2 million guest children and those not registered in system were vaccinated in the campaign. Success of EPI and Polio programme is our main priority.