‘Official sugar rate to be ensured’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that the Punjab government would ensure the implementation of ex-mill and retail price of sugar in any case. During a meeting with a six-member delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association at the Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said that the sale of sugar more than Rs 90 per kg would not be allowed. The chief secretary asked the sugar mills owners to ensure timely payment of sugarcane to the farmers without any deductions, besides providing the required information about crushing and stocks in the database regularly. He also issued directions regarding action against middlemen and illegal weigh stations involved in the purchase of sugarcane. He said 12 illegal weigh stations were removed in Layyah.