‘20 stores in each UC to sell subsidised rations’

LAHORE: Social Welfare Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik has mobilised social welfare officers across Punjab to implement “Ehsas Ration Programme.” During an online meeting of the divisional and district deputy directors on Tuesday, he extended briefing on Ehsas Ration Programme, saying in the first phase, 20 grocery stores would be registered in each union council. “Subsidised rations can be purchased once a month from any grocery store”, he said. Mudassar, who is also the focal person of the Punjab government's Ehsas Ration Programme, said the government would provide subsidy on flour, ghee, oil and pulses to low-income families. “The subsidy amount will be transferred to shopkeepers’ account within 48 hours, he assured. He said to become part of Ehsas Ration Programme registered grocery store will open an account with National Bank of Pakistan. He said all the Divisional Directors of Social Welfare in their respective divisions and Deputy Directors in the districts would be the focal persons of the Ration Programme.