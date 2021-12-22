Winter vacation from Dec 23rd to Jan 6 notified

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued winter vacation schedule for the province’s public and private sector higher education institutes. As per the notification, winter vacation will be observed in higher education institutes (HEIs), both public and private sector, under the jurisdiction of Higher Education Department from Dec 23, 2021 to January 6, 2022. The institutes have also been directed to assure 100pc vaccination of teaching & non-teaching staff and students by the opening of the institutes.

Meanwhile, while Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas had recently announced winter vacation for “all” public and private schools starting December 23, but a notification issued in this regard says winter vacation in 24 selected districts of the province will start from December 23. As per the notification issued by the School Education Department (SED) Punjab, winter vacation in rest of the 12 districts of the province will be observed from January 3 to January 13, 2022. The notification reads that in view of the instructions of NCOC and ongoing vaccination drive in schools, all public and private schools in districts Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Chiniot shall remain closed for winter vacation from Jan 3 to Jan 13, 2022 while in rest of the 24 districts winter vacation will be observed from Dec 23, 2021 to Jan 6, 2022.