Zaman, Hamza in US Junior Open U19 final

KARACHI: Two Pakistan players are to clash for the title of 2021 US Junior Open Squash Championships in Philadelphia on Wednesday (today).
In the first semifinal of the under-19 category, Noor Zaman defeated his countryman Haris Qasim 11-9, 10-12, 11-5, 12-10.
Hamza Khan beat Tad E Carney of the US 11-7, 11-4, 11-2 in the second semifinal.
Zaman is to face Hamza for the title while Haris will play against Tad E Carney for the 3rd position.
In under-17 semifinal, Huzaifa Ibrahim lost to Juan Jose Torres of Ecuador 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 2-11, 8-11. He will face Omar Azam of Egypt for the 3rd position.
