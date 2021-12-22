KP set final date with Northern

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set final date with Northern when they whipped Central Punjab by 244 runs in their tenth and final round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The victory, their fourth in the season, enabled KP to finish the league phase with 150 points, just two points behind the leaders Northern who wrapped up their journey on Monday with 152 points.

On the fourth and final day, set to score 495, Central Punjab resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 123 without loss and were skittled out for 250 in 101.5 overs.

Rizwan Hussain, who was batting on 66, fell for 67, held by stumper Rehan Afridi off pacer Sameen Gul. He hit 12 fours and one six from 145 balls. Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali retired hurt for 61 after feeling chest pain. He was taken to hospital and according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) he was diagnosed with a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. “He is under the care of the Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable,” the PCB said.

Hussain Talat scored 46 off 132 balls. The all-rounder, who was removed by Test spinner Sajid Khan when he held him off his own bowling, smashed seven fours.

KP’s bowlers folded the entire team inside 127 runs on Tuesday following a solid 123-run overnight opening stand given by Abid and Rizwan.

Sameen Gul got 3-42, for 6-72 match figures. Test discard Imran Senior claimed 2-31, for a match haul of 5-73. Sajid Khan claimed 2-63. Skipper Iftikhar got 2-18 in 14 overs with his off-spinners.

KP piled up 355 and 249-4 delcared. Central Punjab had scored 110 in their first innings.

With the loss Central Punjab finished fourth with 106 points.

At the NBP Sports Complex, leggie Zahid Mehmood claimed 6-101 to enable Sindh to beat Southern Punjab by 48 runs. Set to score 232, Southern Punjab were folded for 183 in 55 overs in their second innings. Yousuf Babar scored 57 off 124 balls, hammering six fours. Azam Khan made 25 off 37 balls. Ali Usman scored 19 off 30 balls with two sixes. Zahid took 8-254 in the match.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar got 3-35, for 5-107 match figures. Having conceded a 75-run lead, Sindh resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 294-7 and were bowled out for 306 to set a target of 232 for Southern Punjab.

Saad Khan, who was batting on 63 on Monday, was bowled by Naseem Shah at the same score. Saad hit five fours and one six from 95 balls. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman got 4-102, for a match haul of 8-215.

Sindh had scored 310 in their first innings. In response Southern Punjab had piled up 385.

Sindh finished at the third spot with 143 points. Southern Punjab with 100 points ended fifth.

The five-day final will be held here at the National Stadium from December 25.