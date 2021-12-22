Scott Boland added to Aussies squad for third Test

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia on Tuesday called up fast bowler Scott Boland to the squad to face England in the potentially Ashes-clinching Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The Victorian quick had already been training with the side and will provide injury cover for a bowling attack that has torn through England’s batting order to take a comfortable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Cricket Australia said he “joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory.”

It was not clear which Aussie bowler was at risk of missing the Melbourne Test, but Josh Hazlewood is racing to recover from a side strain, which forced him to miss the second Test in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc at times appeared to struggle with a sore back during that match, but was able to complete 27 overs, taking two wickets for 43 runs in England’s second innings.

Captain and world number one Pat Cummins was forced to drop out of the Adelaide Test when he was deemed a close contact of a COVID-positive restaurant dinner, but he is expected to make a return in next test match against England.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that Scott Boland “has been in strong form for Victoria this summer with 15 wickets from two matches against New South Wales at an average of 10.”

The third Test between Australia and England in Melbourne will be starts on December 26.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.