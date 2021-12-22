Elgar seeks to block out the ‘bad news’

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa captain Dean Elgar said on Tuesday that his players had turned a stream of “bad news” about the country’s cricket into an advantage by forming a strong bond within their dressing room.

The 34-year-old leads his Proteas team into the first Test against India on Sunday against a backdrop of administrative instability, accusations of racism and the loss of key strike bowler Anrich Nortje.

“We’ve kind of gotten used to some bad news around us, the last year, year-and-a-half,” Elgar told a press conference.

“As a players group, we adapt to it accordingly.

“It’s not ideal to have these headlines coming up, we just want to focus on our cricket, playing a really tough series against India.”

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday that director of cricket Graeme Smith and Proteas head coach Mark Boucher will face formal hearings into claims of racial discrimination.

CSA also said that the three-match series and the ODI series which follows will be played behind closed doors because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“What happens off the field is irrelevant now,” said Elgar who did not refer directly to the CSA announcement about Smith and Boucher.

“We’ve been through such bad times that we’ve formulated such a good bond within our group.

“Our culture has been tested and pushed to levels that I didn’t think it could be pushed to in my short term as captain.

“We’ve had so many different administrators, we don’t even know who’s there now.”

Elgar, however, who was appointed as full-time Test captain in March, offered a ringing endorsement of the coaching staff in general.

“We back our coaches, we back our management. They put in so much work that goes unnoticed. I know what they do behind the scenes.