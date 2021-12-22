 
Wednesday December 22, 2021
By Our Correspondent
December 22, 2021
Two wounded in firing incidents

Two people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Tuesday. According to police, Arsalan, son of Rafiq, was shot and injured by robbers for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Landhi. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for the ministrations of doctors. In a similar mugging incident, 38-year-old Shah Gul was injured in North Nazimabad, the Taimuria police said. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention.

