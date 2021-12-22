Man shot dead by brother-in-law

A man was shot dead allegedly by his brother-in-law in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 8 on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy where he was identified as 35-year-old Aslam, son of Pervez.

While quoting the initial investigation, police said the suspect, Farhan, killed Aslam during a fight over planning second marriage. Police arrested the suspect with the weapon apparently used in the killing. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Security guard shoots himself dead A security guard allegedly committed suicide. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 22-year-old Murad Ali, son of Adil.

The Awami Colony police said the security guard deputed at a private bank branch in Korangi was on duty when he suddenly pulled out his gun and shot himself to death over unexplained reasons. The deceased hailed from District Bunair of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.