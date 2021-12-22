Sindh has not brought new local govt system, only improved law, says Ghani

Sindh’s information and labour minister has said that no new local government system has been introduced in the province, but rather only amendments have been made to improve the LG act of 2013, under which the previous municipal elections were held.

Addressing the media at the provincial assembly on Tuesday, Saeed Ghani said that it is wrong to run a protest campaign on the mere assumption that a new system of municipal governance has been introduced in the province.

Ghani mentioned that different opposition political parties have put up banners across Karachi to oppose what they assume is a new LG law that has been unveiled in the province.

He predicted that compared to its recent crushing defeat in the municipal elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would face a harsher defeat in the upcoming LG polls in Sindh, Punjab and other parts of the country. He recalled that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already predicted that Peshawar would see both the rise and the fall of the PTI.

Ghani said the younger Zardari had emerged as the only hope for the masses in the country, especially for the youth, because the PPP chief candidly talked on public interest issues. He said that the complete results of the municipal elections in KP are yet to be released, but the partial outcome of the polls shows that the people have rejected the undue interference by the federal and provincial ministers belonging to the PTI during the election campaign.

He also said that the total sum of the votes secured by all the opposition political parties in KP is three to four times more than the vote count of the PTI. He added that this trend shows the PTI would suffer defeat on all the seats of the municipal system in KP if the opposition parties decide to form an alliance to contest the polls.

The minister said that the results of the municipal elections in KP serve as an indicator of what would happen to the PTI in the next elections in Sindh and Punjab. He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had always claimed that Karachi belonged to it, but at present it was maintaining a criminal silence on the sufferings of the people due to the massive increase in the prices of essential products and services.

He lamented that the MQM has been at the forefront of the vicious campaign being held to spread ethnic hatred and prejudice on the pretext of protesting against the newly passed Sindh Local Government Bill 2021.

He said the people would reject the elements politicking on the basis of creating an ethnic divide and prejudice, much like they had recently rejected the PTI by using the power of the vote.