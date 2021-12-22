Man charged with damaging Hindu temple remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday remanded a man in police custody for damaging and desecrating a Hindu temple in the Ranchor Lane area of Karachi.

Waleed was produced before an administrative judge to seek his police remand for interrogation. The investigation officer submitted that the suspect was arrested at the Narayanpura Minorities Compound in the old city area.

He said complainant Mukesh Kumar reported the case at the Eidgah police station, saying that Waleed entered the temple and destroyed the statues with a hammer. Police had registered the case for defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion and damage the property. The administrative judge remanded the suspect in police custody and directed the investigation officer to submit the report by December 29.

Earlier, the suspect was produced before the judicial magistrate (South) for obtaining remand; however, the public prosecutor informed the court that the government had decided to include Section 7 of the anti-terrorism law in the case so he might be produced before the relevant anti-terrorism court.

Compensation

Sindh’s minorities affairs minister has made the assurance that the damage done to the Narayanpura temple of Karachi in the attack by miscreants on Monday night will be compensated within 24 hours.

Giyanchand Israni made the assurance on his visit to the Narayanpura temple in the city on Tuesday, after it was ransacked by the miscreants. He gathered the details about the tragic incident during his visit.

The SSP City and the SP Investigation concerned of the Karachi police also briefed the minorities affairs minister about the steps taken to beef up the security at the temple and the progress made so far in investigating the incident.

While addressing the protesters holding a sit-in outside the temple, Israni said the incident was a highly sorrowful incident that should not have taken place. He said Pakistan is a peaceful country where members of the religious minorities have been provided with equal rights in accordance with the constitution. He said that certain miscreants commit mischiefs in their attempt to defame the country.

The minister said that soon after the attack, he had told the DIG South to lodge the first information report under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He informed the protesters that the person behind the incident had been arrested, and the criminal case of the incident included the sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He assured the agitators that the provincial government stands with them, and that the case would be followed up to ensure that the criminal elements behind the incident are handed down stern punishment.

He mentioned that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given special instructions to the Sindh government to take care of the members of the religious minorities in the province.

A large number of members of the Hindu community also organised a protest outside the Karachi Press Club to condemn the desecration of the statues of deities at the Hindu temple, expressing their anger at the Sindh government and the law enforcement agencies for failing to protect the places of worship of the religious minorities.