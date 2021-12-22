Swiss Int’l appoints area director

KARACHI: Swiss International Hotels & Resorts has announced promotion of Khurram Niaz Khan to area director, South Asia.

Before, he had been serving in the company as business development manager for Pakistan. Swiss International’s portfolio now counts 8 signings in the country.

Khan has represented Swiss International in South Asia since the beginning of 2020.

Besides being responsible for business development, he is also leading its license formula management in Pakistan. Swiss International has established itself as a hotel brand in Africa, Middle East, and Southern Asia.

Henri W.R. Kennedie, president & CEO of the company commented on the promotion of Khan by stating,“Pakistan is a very vibrant country, where tourism is regarded as one of the key pillars of the new economy. New hotel development is required, and the owners and developers have seen this clearly."

“Khan has done an outstanding job representing Swiss International at this time,” he added.

Founded in 1980, Swiss International Hotels is registered in Baar, Switzerland and is operating from the UAE (Ras Al Khaimah). It is currently associated with hotels in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.