Erdogan’s shock moves revive Turkey’s ailing lira

By News Desk

Istanbul: Turkey’s beleaguered lira strengthened on Tuesday, after a wild start to the week saw its value swing by 30 percentage points in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s emergency economic support measures.

The mercurial Turkish leader stunned markets and his political opponents on Monday by effectively tying the value of some lira bank deposits to the dollar.

Economists and many Turks were still trying to understand how this new exchange mechanism will work or where the government will get the money to pay for it.

But the impact on the lira — which had lost 45 percent against the greenback from November 1 to late Monday afternoon — was monumental.

It was trading down 10 percent on the day by the time Erdogan appeared on national television to announce his new economic proposals after a weekly cabinet meeting.

It was trading up 20 percent on the day a few hours after Erdogan had finished.

Under Erdogan's plan, his government promised to guarantee deposits in lira, sending the currency soaring some 25 percent, its biggest intra-day rally on record, at one point on Monday.

The government has pledged to pay the difference between the value of savings in lira and equivalent dollar deposits.

More than half of locals' savings is in foreign currencies and gold, according to central bank data, due to a loss of confidence in the lira after years of depreciation.

"We finally understood that the Erdogan administration cares about the exchange rate, and has avoided capital controls," economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said in a note to clients.

"Erdogan affirmed that he believes in markets, albeit not interest rates."

Erdogan holds the unconventional belief that high interest rates cause inflation, rather than tamping it down by slowing economic activity.

He has pushed the central bank to slash its policy rate to far below the annual rate of price increases — now at 21 percent and rapidly climbing.

This meant that Turks who put liras in their bank accounts were effectively losing money each month.

Alpaslan Cakar, head of the Turkish Banks Association (TBB), said the Treasury would meet the costs of the measures, which could prove an expensive and inflationary initiative.

Some $1 billion was sold in markets after the announcement, Cakar said. Calculations by three bankers estimated around $1-1.5 billion in savings were converted to lira.

Economists feared that Turkey could see a potentially paralysing run on the banks unless something was done quickly.

Erdogan’s new policy — dubbed an "indirect interest rate hike" by former treasury adviser Mahfi Egilmez -- is meant to defend the value of lira holdings against fluctuations in the exchange rate.

It guarantees that the government will cover any depreciation of lira bank deposits against the dollar through periodic payments.

"If the exchange rate increases by 40 percent, and the interest rate increases by 14 percent, 26 percentage points will be paid in compensation," Egilmez explained on Twitter.

The policy is designed to manage inflation expectations and make Turks feel safer about their lira assets.

The lira gained a further 22 percent early Tuesday. It then erased all those gains before climbing back up six percent by Tuesday afternoon.

Yet many economists question whether Erdogan’s new approach is sustainable.

"The deposit guarantee method will increase the public burden," former Turkish economy minister Ali Babacan told reporters.

"The treasury will pay for it with taxes. This is the dollarisation of the country´s economy."

Economists also expressed doubts about whether the move could truly protect Turks from rapid cost of living increases.

"This is still bad policy," Ash said.

"This scheme likely has bought time and avoided an immediate crash in the banking sector but it has done nothing to fight inflation."

A source with knowledge on the matter said the measures were decided after the exchange rate hit "problematic" levels, adding the government would manage the coming period carefully.

"The dollar and euro had risen up to the point of forming a bubble really. This needed to be intervened in. This situation was not sustainable," the person said, requesting anonymity.

Turkey's five-year credit default swaps , the cost of insuring against sovereign default, jumped to 613 bps, the highest since May 2020, according to IHS Markit.

A senior banker said infrastructure and regulation would have to be introduced before the deposit guarantee measure could be implemented, adding it was not clear how the extra money given by the government to the deposit holder would be taxed.

While the government called the lira's rebound on Monday a major win on policy, economists have said Erdogan's economic programme based on low interest rates is reckless and expect inflation, currently above 21 percent, to blow through 30 percent next year.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has cut rates by 500 basis points since September. The president has pledged to continue with his low-rates policy, including on Monday.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA, said it remained unclear how the government would carry out the new measures "especially in a short time".