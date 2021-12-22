Regulators facilitate Pakistan’s budding startups

KARACHI: Attracting a record $300 million in investment this year, Pakistani startups have convinced the regulators for special treatment, as the amendments carried out through the Companies Amendment Bill 2021 took several steps for ease of doing business for budding startups.

According to a Bloomberg report, Pakistan startups have attracted a record $300 million during the year quoting Crunchbase and Invest2Innovate data.

“It (Companies Amendment Bill 2011) would significantly promote startups, business innovation, entrepreneurship and improve general business climate in the country,” an SECP spokesperson said.

The new amendments include addition of a new definition for a startup company, removal of the requirements of filing unaudited financial statements for private companies, removal of common seal, besides elimination of requirement of filing the subscription form to provide ease of doing business.

The newly introduced definition refers to startup, as a company incorporated within 10 years, with annual turnover of up to Rs500 million in any financial year, and working towards the innovation, development or improvement of products or processes with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation.

The SECP says the inclusion of the definition will allow special privileges to startups for attracting investment, acquiring credit and innovating business products.

Moreover, new clauses have been added to allow private companies to issue shares to new investors against properties and to their employees under employee’s stock option schemes. Private companies have also been allowed to buy-back their shares.

Other important amendments include empowering minority shareholders holding five percent shares to give notice for calling a members’ meeting. This has revised downward from ten percent, to protect the rights of minority shareholders.

Furthermore, the board resolution through circulation was earlier required to be signed by all directors, and now it can be deemed passed if approved by a majority of directors.

To promote gender equality, requirements to mention husband’s name for registration of a company have been abolished, bringing company registration requirements at par for men and women.