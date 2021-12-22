Gold up Rs150/tola

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs150 per tola on Friday.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs150 and was sold at Rs125,450 against its sale at Rs125,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram gold also increase by Rs129 to Rs107,553 from Rs107,242.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1460/tola and Rs1251.71/ten gram.

According to Jewellers' group, gold prices in the international market also remained stagnant at $1797.