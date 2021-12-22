Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended flat against the dollar in both the currency markets on Tuesday and dealers said they expected the local currency to stay stable in coming days.

The rupee closed at 178.05 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 178.04 in the interbank market. It also ended unchanged at 180 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the rupee held steady amid matching demand and supply of dollars in the market.

“There was normal dollar demand from importers and the inflows were sufficient to meet that demand,” said a currency dealer.

Besides, the central bank’s recent regulations on buying foreign exchange from the forex companies also helped control excessive demand and speculative transactions in the market, he added.

“We anticipate the rupee to trade around the current levels this week due to lack of triggers,” said a trader. However, traders are still worried about the outlook for the balance of payments.

The current account deficit widened to $1.9 billion in November from $1.7 billion in the previous month. The deficit is likely to surge further in months to come amid higher import payments.

Pakistan posted a current account gap of $7.1 billion in July-November FY2022, compared with a surplus of $1.8 billion a year earlier.