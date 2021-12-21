 
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Agricultural research must reach at doorsteps of farmers: Punjab minister

December 21, 2021

LAHORE: Agricultural research must reach at the doorsteps of farmers so that their cost of production can be reduced and increase their yield per acre, said Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Punjab Minister for Agriculture here Monday. Presiding over the 46th meeting of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board, Provincial Agriculture Minister said that agricultural scientists have to play their constructive role for increasing production.

