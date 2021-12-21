Exhibition depicting watercolour painting held in Sindh University

SUKKUR: An art exhibition based on watercolor painting and pencil work was organized at the Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh, Jamshoro. The art work produced by Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed depicting cultural and historical places and items, including palm trees, dates, Kot Diji Fort and bridges of district Khairpur Mirs were on display. Visitors were enthralled to witness the pencil drafted mountains, huts of Tharparkar, mud-built houses, shops and walls and other objects. Demand to create more provinces for good governance.