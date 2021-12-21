Two die in accidents, one commits suicide

SUKKUR: As many as three persons were killed in different incidents in as many cities.In one of the incidents, a young man Ali Jan Zardari committed suicide by shooting himself at point blank over a domestic issue at Kazi Ahmed in Nawabshah.

In Sajawal, a woman Fatima Hingoro was killed in hit and run accident involving a car. Another woman identified as Fatima Jamali was killed in Dadu, when a motorcycle and tractor had head-on collision.