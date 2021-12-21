Two die in accidents, one commits suicide

SUKKUR: As many as three persons were killed in different incidents in as many cities.In one of the incidents, a young man Ali Jan Zardari committed suicide by shooting himself at point blank over a domestic issue at Kazi Ahmed in Nawabshah.
In Sajawal, a woman Fatima Hingoro was killed in hit and run accident involving a car. Another woman identified as Fatima Jamali was killed in Dadu, when a motorcycle and tractor had head-on collision.
LAHORE: Agricultural research must reach at the doorsteps of farmers so that their cost of production can be reduced...
MANSEHRA: Participants of a seminar here on Monday demanded the government to create more provinces for good...
SUKKUR: An art exhibition based on watercolor painting and pencil work was organized at the Institute of Art and...
SUKKUR: Civil Hospital Larkana has announced to launch 1122 rescue helpline in Larkana.Medical Superintendent of CMC...
SUKKUR: A middle class village girl was appointed as consultant in the World Bank on Monday. The girl appointed as...
SUKKUR: A man shot and injured a girl allegedly for refusing to befriend him in Saddar Jon Bhatyon, Khairpur. The man...
Comments