Girl from Umerkot appointed WB consultant

SUKKUR: A middle class village girl was appointed as consultant in the World Bank on Monday. The girl appointed as consultant in the World Bank is Varsha Thebo, daughter of the retired professor, Laiq Thebo and hails from a remote village Wali Thebo, 28 kms from district Umerkot. Varsha Thebo did her graduation in English Literature and Public Health from Agnes Scott College in the US on Decatur scholarship. In its 125-year history, this was the first scholarship of its kind. Later, she did her Masters from Georgetown University in the International Development on scholarship. After her Masters, Varsha Thebo served as fellow in the same university, besides doing her Masters in Economic Analysis. Before joining the World Bank as a consultant, she was working as a consultant at a bank in the USA.