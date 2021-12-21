Young girl shot at, injured over turning down friendship offer

SUKKUR: A man shot and injured a girl allegedly for refusing to befriend him in Saddar Jon Bhatyon, Khairpur. The man identified as Babu, s/o Akan Bhanghar, got infuriated when 16-year-old Anilla, d/o Azizullah Bhanghar, turned down his advances towards her. Police shifted the injured girl to Taluka Hospital Pir jo Goth. The parents of the victim demanded the arrest of the accused, who was at large after the incident.
LAHORE: Agricultural research must reach at the doorsteps of farmers so that their cost of production can be reduced...
MANSEHRA: Participants of a seminar here on Monday demanded the government to create more provinces for good...
SUKKUR: An art exhibition based on watercolor painting and pencil work was organized at the Institute of Art and...
SUKKUR: As many as three persons were killed in different incidents in as many cities.In one of the incidents, a young...
SUKKUR: Civil Hospital Larkana has announced to launch 1122 rescue helpline in Larkana.Medical Superintendent of CMC...
SUKKUR: A middle class village girl was appointed as consultant in the World Bank on Monday. The girl appointed as...
Comments