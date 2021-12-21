Young girl shot at, injured over turning down friendship offer

SUKKUR: A man shot and injured a girl allegedly for refusing to befriend him in Saddar Jon Bhatyon, Khairpur. The man identified as Babu, s/o Akan Bhanghar, got infuriated when 16-year-old Anilla, d/o Azizullah Bhanghar, turned down his advances towards her. Police shifted the injured girl to Taluka Hospital Pir jo Goth. The parents of the victim demanded the arrest of the accused, who was at large after the incident.