KU Mass Communication Department invites research papers for international media conference

KARACHI: The Mass Communication Department, University of Karachi, has invited research scholars to submit their research papers that will be presented in the international media conference scheduled from February 15-16 next year.

The conference “Post Trust Era-Trend in media” will assemble national and international media scholars, pundits, and thinkers on a single platform to deliberate upon media related subjects, including fake news dilemma, journalism vs public relations, social media trends and 5th generation warfare in post-truth era.

We need to better understand the causes and consequences of post truth dynamics amid pseudoscience, fake news, and conspiracies, asserted Dr. Fauzia Naz, Chairperson Mass Communication Department, KU, and chief organizer of the research conference.

It is pertinent to mention that the international conference is being organized jointly by the Higher Education Commission Sindh, University of Karachi, Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, and Greenwich University.