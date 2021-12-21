Economy improving despite inflation, says Punjab SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Tourism & PHAs and the Punjab government’s spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said on Monday the PTI government was fighting to correct the decisions of the last 70 years while focusing on performance and free and fair elections.

Talking to media at Jilani Park, he said unfortunately the opposition's eyesight was weak and they only saw what they wanted to see. “Our policy is to have an independent government in the LG elections,” he said and added that corona had changed the world and the worst economic crisis had disturbed everyone. He said the government had to make difficult decisions but now we were out of crises.

“Now our whole focus is on the completion of development works and the welfare of the people. Measures such as the Ehsas Ration Programme and the Health Card are testament to this,” he maintained and added that the tree of economy would soon be green.

He claimed that today Punjab has a record ADP which has never been before. “Inflation is a reality but despite this our economy is improving and people are getting jobs,” he said. He said that remittances were at record level today.

Answering a question about smog in City, he said the government had taken record steps to eradicate air pollution. “The PTI's initiatives on climate change are lauded globally,” he claimed and added that Miyawaki Forest was an important step in that direction. He claimed that PTI’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme was also moving fast.

Earlier, he visited PHA Headquarters where he met PHA Director General Jawad Qureshi, Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan and other senior officials.

He was given a detailed briefing on the PHA plans. He was informed that while promoting Urban Forestation, PHA had planted 53 Miyawaki forests in City.

He said that PHA had distributed more than 90,000 free plants. He appreciated the PHA initiatives. Unfortunately, the city of gardens was left desolate in the past, he said adding the government was committed to restore the beauty of the City.

Earlier, he paid a surprise visit to the Lahore Museum, queued up like an ordinary visitor to buy ticket. After completing the surprise visit, he contacted the Director Lahore Museum, Ejaz Minhas, who then welcomed SACM and gave a detailed briefing on the affairs of the Museum.