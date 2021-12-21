Expats role in country’s economy lauded

LAHORE: Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in the stability of the country's economy by sending a large amount of foreign exchange every year.

He expressed these views during his meeting with a 13-member delegation from Japan at his office here on Monday. The 13-member delegation include Malik Imran Khalil, M Shahraz, Jamshed Ahmed, Syed Faryad Shah, Malik Shahbaz Mohammad, Jawad-ur-Rehman Sulehria, Malik Yar Mohammad, Munir, Malik Asad, Malik Shehzad, Imran Aslam, Shah Jahan Warraich, Malik Abid and others were present.

Makhdoom Syed Tariq said Overseas Pakistanis conference is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab in which overseas Pakistanis' delegations from 80 countries would participate. This conference would give a big boost to tourism, he said.

The OPC Vice-Chairman briefed the delegation about the performance of the OPC and other issues related to the welfare of overseas

Pakistanis. He also took the delegation on a round of various sections of the office. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, DG Ishratullah Niazi and Director (Admin) Tanveer Majid were also present.

The delegation paid tributes to the Vice-Chairman and appreciated the performance of his team for taking personal interest for the solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis.