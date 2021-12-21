IGP Punjab for strict action against overloaded vehicles

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for strict legal action against drivers and vehicles, buses, tractors, trolleys which endanger lives of citizens by overloading and over speeding on highways.

Instructing RPOs, DPOs and District Traffic Officers, he said that special campaign should be launched in all districts across province against overloading and over-speeding vehicles in fog and smog season.

IG Punjab said that both Punjab Highway Patrol and Traffic Police should play an active role in prevention of accidents and flow of traffic and provide all possible protection to lives and property of passengers.

IG Punjab further instructed that reflector stickers should be affixed on slow moving vehicles, tractors, trolleys, donkey carts etc on the highways. 1030 road accidents:

At least 22 people died, whereas 1150 were injured in 1030 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 695 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. The majority (66%) involved motorbikes.

The statistics show that 231 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 81 in

Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 68 road accidents and 91 victims.

Farewell ceremony:

A farewell ceremony, on the transfer of SSP Legal Sheikh M Asif was held at Capital City Police Headquarters office on Monday.

SSP Discipline, Administration Ejaz Rashid, SP Headquarters Asad Ejaz Malhi, newly-posted SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, DSP Rehan Jamal, senior police officers and officials of CCPO office participated in the ceremony.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was the chief guest on this occasion.