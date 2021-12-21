Logical conclusion of mega corruption cases priority: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases and eradication of corruption is the top priority of NAB.

He said the extraneous efforts are underway to achieve goals of eradication of corruption and taking mega corruption cases to the logical conclusion.

“Investigating white-collar crimes is a big challenge and the NAB officials are fulfilling the duty of eradicating corruption from the country as a national duty” he said.

The chairman said that the business community plays important role in the economic development and prosperity of the country. NAB has great regard for the business community, he said, adding that: “The NAB had referred the cases of sales tax, income tax and under invoicing to the FBR for appropriate action as per law.”

He said the accountability watchdog received most complaints regarding illegal housing/cooperative societies and Modaraba/ Musharka scandal.

He further said the illegal housing/cooperative societies were allegedly involved in looting the hard-earned money of the poor people through sale of plots without having any NOC, approved layout plan and sufficient land required for building a society.

In some cases, the illegal housing societies have no land for the housing scheme, he said, adding that: “The people are trapped to buy the plots by attractive advertisement campaign.”

The NAB chairman said he had directed the regional bureaus to submit latest report of the illegal housing and cooperative societies and Modaraba scandals, so that the progress on ongoing cases would be reviewed, besides expediting efforts for resolving complaints and recovering hard-earned money of the victims.

He said the NAB has introduced a system of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of its senior supervisory officers, besides giving two months’ time from registering of complaint to its verification, four months’ time from verification of complaint to holding inquiry and four months’ time from holding inquiry to launching an investigation.

He said the NAB has set a time limit of 10 months for the disposal of cases, of which, the positive results have already started pouring in. The NAB has established a forensic science laboratory to investigate the cases on the modern lines with a view to further improve the quality of investigations, on the basis of which, the prosecution effectively pursues the cases in the learned courts on the basis of solid evidence, he added.

“Due to the vigorous role being played by the prosecution of NAB for the last four years, the esteemed courts not only convicted 1,194 accused but also imposed heavy fines worth billions of rupees.”

The chairman said the NAB has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy, which is aimed at providing training to NAB’s investigating officers and prosecutors on modern lines, so that they could further peruse the cases in the esteemed courts with more preparation and effectively as per law.

He said the NAB has chalked out three-pronged strategy, comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement.

He said the NAB is a human-friendly organisation, which believes in the self-respect and esteem of every person as it is affiliated to the state of Pakistan and not to any political party, group or individual.

NAB has always believed in carrying out its duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law, the chairman added. He said since its inception, the NAB has exported Rs821 billion directly and indirectly in the last four years, adding that the bureau has recovered Rs539 billion directly and indirectly, which is a record achievement.