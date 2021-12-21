ECP convenes meeting on KP LG polls on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a debriefing meeting on December 22 about the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local bodies election.

According to the Election Commission’s spokesperson, the provincial election commissioner KP has been asked to provide details of all the FIRs registered during the polling on December 19, so strict action could be taken against the culprits and those responsible.

There are a total of 66 tehsils in 17 districts. Polling was terminated in Baka Khel, Tehsil of Bannu, and in DI Khan City Council on December 19 due to violence. The ECP has fixed hearing for the Baka Khel issue for December 22.

Moreover, he was asked to also provide comprehensive details of the polling stations, where re-polling was to be carried out. The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was further directed to provide suggestions for the second phase of local bodies election on December 22, so that the ECP could decide accordingly.