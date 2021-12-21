‘People have rejected PTI in KP LG polls’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that despite the worst rigging and clever tactics, the people of KP have rejected the PTI in the recent local government elections.
Talking to the media in Peshawar while commenting on the local government election results, Amir Muqam said the anti-people policies of the government forced the people to reject them in the election. He said the success of PML-N-JUI-F joint candidate Zubair Ali for the mayor slot in Peshawar was a great victory. Muqam said Prime Minister Imran Khan should now resign
