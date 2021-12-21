FDE employees to stage sit-in in front of Parliament House again

Islamabad: The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) on Monday announced to take out a protest rally from National Press Club to the Parliament House on December 23 (Thursday) against government’s decision to place employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

The decision to take out a protest rally and stage a sit-in in front of the Parliament House with consultation at a meeting of the FGEJAC presided over by Committee’s Chairman Fazal-e-Maula held here.

It was decided that teaching and non-teaching employees of the all the 423 federal government educational institutions and model colleges would participate in the protest programme, a statement issued by the Action Committee at end of the meeting said, “The FGEJAC also decided to invite CDA Employees Union, traders community, Ulema and other traders unions to participate in the protest demonstration on Thursday.”

“Our protest will be peaceful and as per Constitution and law and we also apprise the district administration about our plans,” Fazal e Maula told the meeting. The participants of the meeting maintained that Clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory (CT) Local Government Ordinance which places FDE employees under the MCI was not acceptable to them at all.

The FGEJAC also congratulated 16000 sacked employees over their restoration on directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Earlier, the teaching staff of educational institutions ended their week long boycott of classes on December 08 and deferred the same for one month on Government's assurances to address their demand.