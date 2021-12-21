Youth held for attacking Hindu temple in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Monday arrested a young man for allegedly damaging statues placed in a Hindu temple in Karachi.

The Narainpura Temple where the incident took place is located in the old city area of Karachi within the limits of the Eidgah Police Station. An FIR No 356/21 under Sections 295/427 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered on behalf of Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Narainpura, KMC Quarters, Ranchore Lane against a young Muslim man.

The incident, according to the FIR available with The News, took place at 6:15pm on Monday. It stated that a [Muslim] man identified as 22-year-old Waleed, son of Muhammad Shabbir, attacked the statues. Mukesh Kumar said his wife saw the man attacking the statues with a hammer. The area residents presented around the temple caught the miscreant and handed him over to the area police.

The Hindu residents staged a protest in the area and outside the police station, demanding that the government provide security to Hindus residents. They also chanted slogans against the attacker, saying that they are not feeling secure in the area after the incident. The police said a case has been registered while further investigations are under way. Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Israni in a press statement condemned the incident.