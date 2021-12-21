Punjab farmers postpone protest

LAHORE: A delegation of the Kissan Ittehad called on Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat and announced postponing its protest on Monday.
Talking to the delegation, the chief secretary said the doors of his office are open for everyone and there is no justification to take to the streets without discussing the issue. He said the government is taking steps to resolve the problems of farmers and the provincial administration is already in contact with the federal government on the issue of the wheat support price and electricity overbilling. He said the administration is working hard for the availability of urea at the fixed price for the wheat crop and no one would be allowed to exploit the growers through profiteering.
Chairman Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Butt apprised the chief secretary about the problems of farmers. The delegation included Umair Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehr Akmal, Muhammad Hussain and others while the additional chief secretary Home, the secretary Agriculture, the commissioner Lahore Division, the deputy commissioners of Okara and Kasur were also present.
