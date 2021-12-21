 
Three killed as bus falls into ditch in Wazirabad

By APP
December 21, 2021

WAZIRABAD: At least two persons died, several received serious injuries when an overloaded bus hurtled into a ditch near Head Qadirabad in Wazirabad on Monday.

Rescue sources said the passenger vehicle overturned due to reckless drive claiming three lives on the spot. Rescue and police officials rushed to the accident site and shifted the wounded people to the hospital. The injured were rescued using a crane.

