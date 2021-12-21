Pak-Turk special forces conduct ‘AYYILDIZ-2021’ exercise in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOFs) Exercise ‘AYYILIDIZ 2021’ with Turkish Su Alt Taarruz (SAT) in Istanbul.

Both navies have been conducting bilateral exercises regularly since 1996 and this exercise is the 13th of the series, exclusively designed to exchange professional expertise in the SOF domain with an aim to build synergy, strengthen military relationships and enhance interoperability between SOFs of both countries, a spokesman for Pakistan Navy said.

The exercise focused on anti-terrorism operations, sniper firing, frogman ops and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) domains. The exercise concluded with a demo of coordinated VBSS operations involving ships, helicopters and fast speed boats along with SOFs elements.

The event was witnessed by high-level delegations. Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ-2021’ proved professionally rewarding as SOFs elements of both countries remained actively engaged in rehashing contemporary tactics, techniques and procedures.