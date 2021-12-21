Fawad says KP LG polls transparent, impartial

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said for the first time, the government held transparent and impartial local government elections.

In a tweet, following the elections in 17 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to win in many key districts, the minister pointed out, “the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections are important in two respects. The first is that for the first time, powers are being transferred directly to the elected representatives at the tehsil level. Only Imran Khan fulfilled the promise of strong local governments.

“And the second is that for the first time the government held transparent and fair elections,” he noted. In another tweet, Fawad said that only Imran Khan is a leader who puts his political interests behind him and thinks for the country and the people. “Otherwise, how easy it is to have a dictator in the case of the chief minister and run the business which is the tradition of PPP and PMLN.”

The minister wrote, “The people of Sindh are still suffering from this attitude”. However, he stopped short of giving the reasons for poor show of the PTI in the first phase of the local government elections.