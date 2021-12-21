 
close
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

CTD arrests two terrorists

December 21, 2021

LAHORE: The CTD Sahiwal conducted an intelligence-based operation and arrested two terrorists belonging to a banned organization.

The terrorists have been identified as Rafiq and Naeem, residents of DI Khan. CTD sources told media persons that the terrorists were present at Okara Western Bypass. They wanted to carry out a terrorist operation in Okara. A large quantity of explosives including five hand grenades were recovered from them.

Comments