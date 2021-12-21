Fog continues to disrupt train schedule

LAHORE: Several trains were delayed for many hours due to heavy fog on Monday. According to details, Shah Hussain Express running between Karachi and Lahore was delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes. Karachi Express delayed by 5 hours.

The Peshawar-bound 47up Rehman Baba Express via Faisalabad was delayed by two hours and 30 minutes. Karachi-Peshawar 13up Awam Express was delayed by two hours. Pak Business Express 33up and Allama Iqbal Express 9up running between Karachi and Lahore were delayed by two hours. Karachi-Rawalpindi 7up was delayed by two hours. The 17up Millat Express from Rawalpindi via Faisalabad was delayed by two hours. The 39 Jaffer Express between Quetta and Peshawar was delayed by two hours.

The 41up Karakoram Express between Karachi and Lahore via Faisalabad was delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes. The 45up Pakistan Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi via Faisalabad was delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes. The 5up Green Line Express between Lahore and Karachi was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The 35up Sir Syed Express via Rawalpindi to Faisalabad was delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes.