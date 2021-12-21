PAC summons NAB chief on Jan 6 for in-camera briefing

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has summoned Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on January 6 to give an in-camera briefing to the committee on the overall NAB recoveries. Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain has summoned the PAC meeting on January 6 and asked the Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to brief the meeting on NAB recoveries.

It was not confirmed whether the chairman NAB will give an in-camera briefing or nominate someone else for this purpose, but the PAC sources say that the PAC in-camera meeting was summoned on the desire of chairman NAB, who informed the PAC chairman that he was ready to give the in-camera briefing to the committee on overall NAB recoveries.

The PAC meeting agenda includes briefing on the total NAB recoveries, including details of cash recoveries/book adjustments or any other mode, etc, from politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, adjustments, cash recovery, housing societies, from other agencies/entities like FBR and customs and the total embezzled amount from government and private entities/individuals and banks.